Garden State scores big with two $100K Powerball prizes

TRENTON, NJ – On Saturday night, two New Jersey Lottery players came within one number of the massive Powerball jackpot, each walking away with $100,000 prizes.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 07, 14, 23, 24 and 60, with the Power Ball 14 and a 2x multiplier. While no ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to claim the $501 million top prize, a Warren County ticket sold at Hackettstown Exxon on Naughtright Road and a Bergen County ticket sold at Flavor Mart in Carlstadt each matched four white balls, the Power Ball, and the multiplier.

A third New Jersey player matched four white balls and the Power Ball without the multiplier to win $50,000.

In the Double Play drawing, with numbers 05, 22, 26, 29 and 40, plus the Double Play ball 06, one player in New Jersey won $50,000, while 12 others won $500. The Double Play feature offers a separate $10 million top prize for players who opt in.

The wins come just days after a Bergen County player won $1 million and a Sussex County player took home $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. This $501 million jackpot, now the second largest of the year, will be up for grabs again in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Since January, four Powerball jackpots have been hit nationwide, ranging from $167.3 million to over $526 million.

