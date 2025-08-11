German Dejesuromero booked for robbery and weapons possession in Ocean County

by Breaking Local News Report

Ocean County officials have confirmed the arrest of 5-foot-5, 200-pound German Dejesuromero, who was booked into the county jail on August 11.

The 34-year-old Hispanic man, is accused of committing robbery involving bodily injury, a first-degree charge under New Jersey statute 2C:15-1A(1).

In addition, prosecutors have charged him with unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose under statute 2C:39-4D, a third-degree offense. The specific details of the alleged incident have not yet been released, but officials confirmed that the case remains open and the defendant will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

At this time, the suspect’s country of origin and immigration status are unknown. No ICE detainers have been lodged for his detainment.

Related News:  Delaware Police Identify Two Killed in November 25th Crash on I-95
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Lorenzo Eduardo Velazquez Romero arrested for assault in...

Bronx man accused of window break-in and assault...

Camera captures suspect in violent Newark street attack...

Illegal Alien Who Killed New Jersey Mother and...

Delaware State Police reveal identities in double killing

Sunday night softball game turns violent with group...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.