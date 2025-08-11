German Dejesuromero booked for robbery and weapons possession in Ocean County

Ocean County officials have confirmed the arrest of 5-foot-5, 200-pound German Dejesuromero, who was booked into the county jail on August 11.

The 34-year-old Hispanic man, is accused of committing robbery involving bodily injury, a first-degree charge under New Jersey statute 2C:15-1A(1).

In addition, prosecutors have charged him with unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose under statute 2C:39-4D, a third-degree offense. The specific details of the alleged incident have not yet been released, but officials confirmed that the case remains open and the defendant will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

At this time, the suspect’s country of origin and immigration status are unknown. No ICE detainers have been lodged for his detainment.