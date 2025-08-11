Hauppauge store rings up lottery winner

Hauppauge player wins $32K Take 5 evening prize

by Local News Report

HAUPPAUGE, NY – A lucky Take 5 player in Hauppauge is holding a ticket worth $32,465.50 from the Aug. 9 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Giunta’s Meat Farms, located at 575 Nesconset Highway. Take 5 numbers are drawn from one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools in the 2024–2025 fiscal year. Players seeking help for gambling-related issues can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text HOPENY (467369).

