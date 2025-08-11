Heat returns early this week before storms move into New Jersey midweek

Newark, NJ – A stretch of warm, sunny weather will start the week in New Jersey before storms and unsettled conditions move in by midweek.

Today will bring clear skies and a high near 87 degrees, with light southeast winds in the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will dip to around 63 degrees under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be even hotter, topping out near 90 degrees with calm to light south winds.

The heat continues Wednesday, with highs reaching about 91 degrees, but the afternoon will bring a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Rainfall is expected to be light except in heavier storms. Wednesday night will remain unsettled with the same rain chance and lows near 71 degrees.

Thursday will stay warm with highs around 89 degrees, partly sunny skies, and a 40% chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Rain chances taper off Thursday night, dropping to 30%, with temperatures around 68 degrees.

Friday through Saturday will be dry and sunny, with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will close the week on a hot note, climbing to near 91 degrees under sunny skies.

