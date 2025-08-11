Jungle Jackpot Roars in Havertown With Six-Figure Win

HAVERTOWN, PA – A quick stop for a Jungle Jackpot Fast Play ticket has turned into a $120,714 windfall for one lucky Delaware County player.

The top prize ticket was sold Saturday at Manoa Beverage on West Chester Pike. The retailer gets a $500 bonus for handing over the six-figure winner.

Jungle Jackpot is a $5 Fast Play game with progressive prizes that start at $50,000 and climb until someone hits it big. Unlike scratch-offs, the tickets print instantly from a lottery terminal and reveal results right away – no scratching, no waiting.

The Pennsylvania Lottery urges the winner to sign the ticket immediately and call 1-800-692-7481 to begin the claim process. Winners have one year from the purchase date to collect.

The jackpot will now reset to $50,000 and start growing again for the next hopeful player.