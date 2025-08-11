Leaders of crime-ridden Baltimore worry they could be next city to be federalized by Trump

Baltimore’s top officials closed ranks against talk of federal troops taking over the city’s police force.

by Breaking Local News Report
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott

BALTIMORE, MD – A united front of city and state officials sharply rejected comments from the President on Monday suggesting Baltimore could be among cities where the National Guard is deployed and local police departments are taken over by federal control.

In a joint statement, Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, members of Maryland’s congressional delegation, and dozens of state and city leaders said they “stand in strong opposition” to what they called a “power grab” based on false claims about crime in Baltimore.

The officials cited a 40% drop in homicides since 2021 as proof of local progress on public safety, crediting community partnerships, violence interrupters, youth investment, and targeted prosecution of repeat offenders. They accused the administration of cutting federal funding for the very programs that have reduced crime.

The statement argued that federalizing local law enforcement undermines democracy and ignores proven strategies already delivering results in Baltimore. Leaders vowed to keep their focus on preventing violence without what they described as unnecessary federal overreach.

——
Key Points

  • Baltimore officials responded to President’s comments about deploying National Guard and taking control of local police
  • Leaders highlighted a 40% decline in homicides since 2021 and credited local public safety programs
  • Statement denounced federal takeover as unnecessary and politically motivated
