Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

Manhattan grocery sells $18K winning Take 5 ticket

by Local News Report

NEW YORK, NY – A Manhattan player is holding a winning Take 5 ticket worth $18,441 from the Aug. 9 midday drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky ticket was sold at Yemsamali Grocery, located at 881 10th Avenue. The Take 5 drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with numbers drawn from one through 39. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, making it North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Players seeking help for gambling addiction can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text HOPENY (467369).

Related News:  Mild and Sunny Day Ends with Thunderstorms in New York City

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • $18,441 Take 5 ticket sold at Yemsamali Grocery in Manhattan
  • Winning ticket from Aug. 9 midday drawing
  • Players have one year from drawing date to claim prize
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Sussex County player strikes $1.1M lottery jackpot

Garden State scores big with two $100K Powerball...

Neighborly trash dispute ends with elderly man beaten...

Upper Marlboro business owner’s lucky feeling leads to...

Brooklyn man shot dead on Pine Street early...

Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.