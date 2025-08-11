Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

NEW YORK, NY – A Manhattan player is holding a winning Take 5 ticket worth $18,441 from the Aug. 9 midday drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky ticket was sold at Yemsamali Grocery, located at 881 10th Avenue. The Take 5 drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with numbers drawn from one through 39. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, making it North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Players seeking help for gambling addiction can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text HOPENY (467369).

