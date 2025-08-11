Maryland scores $100K and $50K Powerball wins as jackpot soars

Maryland Lottery players cash in big as Powerball jackpot hits $501 million

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Lottery players scored major wins last week, including a $100,000 Powerball ticket in Oxon Hill and a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Baltimore, while the game’s jackpot rolled to $501 million for tonight’s drawing.

From Aug. 4 to 10, the Lottery paid more than $29.7 million in prizes, with 34 tickets worth $10,000 or more sold or redeemed statewide. Highlights included a $250,000 scratch-off winner in Woodstock, a $184,769 FAST PLAY progressive win in Laurel, and four Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000 each sold in Loveville.

The week’s top Powerball wins came from Eastover Liquors in Oxon Hill ($100,000) and a Wawa on Boston Street in Baltimore ($50,000). Other notable wins included $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prizes in Baltimore, multiple $25,000 Pick 5 wins across the state, and Racetrax payouts up to $24,474.

Winning draw game tickets expire 182 days from the drawing date. Scratch-offs and FAST PLAY prizes must be claimed within 182 days of purchase. Players are urged to sign tickets and keep them secure until redemption.

