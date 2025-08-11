Masked gunman hunted after shooting on Ridge Road

10
WASHINGTON, DC – Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Ridge Road SE, according to a crime alert issued Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 2:21 p.m. on August 10. Investigators are looking for a Black male, about 20 years old, last seen wearing a face mask, black T-shirt, and dark jeans.
No information about injuries or a motive has been released. Residents are urged not to approach the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
