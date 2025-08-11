Masked gunman hunted after shooting on Ridge Road

Gunman sought after shooting on Ridge Road SE

by Local News Report
WASHINGTON, DC – Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Ridge Road SE, according to a crime alert issued Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:21 p.m. on August 10. Investigators are looking for a Black male, about 20 years old, last seen wearing a face mask, black T-shirt, and dark jeans.

No information about injuries or a motive has been released. Residents are urged not to approach the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Shooting reported on Ridge Road SE Saturday afternoon
  • Suspect described as Black male, about 20, wearing face mask, black T-shirt, and dark jeans
  • Police urge public to avoid suspect and report tips
