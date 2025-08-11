Masked teens flee after attempted robbery at Millersville Wendy’s

A Millersville Wendy’s dinner turned violent when masked teens attacked a man in an attempted robbery before escaping.

MILLERSVILLE, MD – A couple’s dinner at a Wendy’s ended in chaos Sunday evening when three masked teenagers entered the restaurant and assaulted a man before fleeing.

Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at 8203 Veterans Highway. The 54-year-old victim and his wife were leaving their table when one of the suspects attacked him and tried to grab his wallet. The suspect then ran from the restaurant with the two others.

Officers searched the surrounding area but could not find the suspects. Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating and urging anyone with information to contact Anne Arundel County Police or leave an anonymous tip.

Key Points

  • Three masked teens attempted strong-arm robbery at Millersville Wendy’s
  • Victim assaulted as suspects tried to steal his wallet before fleeing
  • Police seeking information from public to help identify suspects
