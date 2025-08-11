Massive fight with bats and knives ends in seven arrests in Cumberland

Cumberland, MD – On Sunday evening, a violent brawl involving baseball bats and knives erupted at a home on Barnes Drive, leaving several people injured and sending one to a trauma center by helicopter.

Deputies with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 15800 Barnes Drive around 7:51 p.m. after reports of a large fight. Multiple injured victims were found at the scene, prompting an immediate call for emergency medical crews. Several were taken to UPMC for treatment, while one was airlifted by Trooper 5 to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

While deputies were still securing the scene, another assault broke out nearby, resulting in further arrests. After a rapid investigation, seven people from Cumberland were taken into custody.

Those arrested include:

Cody D. Ravenscroft, 28 – charged with second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

Eli J. Block, 20 – charged with second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

Serena M. Gundersen, 20 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment

Benjamin D. Miller, 21 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

Stacey R. Kimmell, 49 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

Stephen D. Miller, 62 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

Bryce D. Brady, 24 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details on what sparked the altercation.

―――――――――――――――――――――

