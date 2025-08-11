Massive fight with bats and knives ends in seven arrests in Cumberland

A quiet street turned into a scene of chaos Sunday night as a violent fight left multiple injured and seven behind bars.

by Breaking Local News Report
Police cruiser parked. © BSP.

Cumberland, MD – On Sunday evening, a violent brawl involving baseball bats and knives erupted at a home on Barnes Drive, leaving several people injured and sending one to a trauma center by helicopter.

Deputies with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 15800 Barnes Drive around 7:51 p.m. after reports of a large fight. Multiple injured victims were found at the scene, prompting an immediate call for emergency medical crews. Several were taken to UPMC for treatment, while one was airlifted by Trooper 5 to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

While deputies were still securing the scene, another assault broke out nearby, resulting in further arrests. After a rapid investigation, seven people from Cumberland were taken into custody.

Related News:  Newark woman arrested during traffic stop

Those arrested include:

  • Cody D. Ravenscroft, 28 – charged with second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
  • Eli J. Block, 20 – charged with second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
  • Serena M. Gundersen, 20 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment
  • Benjamin D. Miller, 21 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
  • Stacey R. Kimmell, 49 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
  • Stephen D. Miller, 62 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
  • Bryce D. Brady, 24 – charged with first- and second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct
Related News:  Drug and Weapon Charges Laid After Utica Police Respond to Reported Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details on what sparked the altercation.

―――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Seven people were arrested after a large fight involving bats and knives in Cumberland
  • Multiple victims were injured, with one airlifted to a trauma center
  • A second assault occurred while deputies were still on the scene
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Salisbury home fire ruled incendiary no injuries reported

Six dead including four children in devastating Maryland...

Former youth pastor extradited to Maryland on sex...

Five detained after carjacked vehicle found in Annapolis

Powerball ticket worth $50000 sold in Oxon Hill...

Akron police seek help identifying person of interest...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.