National Guard mobilized to combat crime in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump on Monday declared a crime emergency in the nation’s capital and ordered the mobilization of the D.C. National Guard as part of a new public safety initiative.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the “Safe and Beautiful Task Force” will restore safety and improve conditions for residents and visitors. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that about 800 soldiers have been activated, with 100 to 200 assigned to support law enforcement through administrative, logistical, and on-the-ground presence.

Hegseth said the Guard will work alongside D.C. police and federal agencies, and that other National Guard units are prepared to deploy if needed. The White House cited recent violent crimes — including the killings of two embassy staffers in May, a congressional intern in June, and an assault on a federal employee earlier this month — as justification for the action.

The president also pledged to address vandalism, trash, and infrastructure damage, aiming to restore Washington’s appearance as “the gleaming capital” of the United States.

