Neighborly trash dispute ends with elderly man beaten in Utica

A neighborhood trash dispute turned violent, sending one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Utica, NY – An argument over garbage allegedly tossed into a backyard pool ended with an elderly man injured and an 18-year-old facing felony charges Tuesday night.

At about 8:10 p.m. on August 5, Utica Police and Fire units responded to the 1000 block of Smith Place for a reported assault. Officers spoke to the victim, who said he confronted neighbors after garbage had been thrown over his fence and into his pool.

According to police, the confrontation escalated and the victim was repeatedly struck, suffering a deep laceration to his face. The victim, who is over 65 years old, was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

Officers identified the suspect as Ashton West, 18, of Utica. He was detained at the scene and taken to the Utica Police Department. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, West was charged with assault in the second degree.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old Utica man was charged with assault after a dispute over garbage.
  • The victim, over 65 years old, suffered a significant facial laceration.
  • The case is being handled as a felony due to the victim’s age.
