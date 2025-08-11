Ocean County GOP Chairman’s Attempts to Sabotage Ciattarelli Campaign Not Working as Jack Closes Gap with Sherrill

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – For decades, the Ocean County GOP Chairman stood by the side of every Republican candidate running for state office when they visited Ocean County. This time, he hasn’t only been missing in action, he’s working to derail Jack Ciattiarelli’s political campaign against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

On Saturday, hundreds of Republican supporters gathered at the Beachcomber Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights for the “New Jersey Unites” rally, a highly publicized event aimed at galvanizing support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli ahead of the 2025 New Jersey governor’s race.

The event, organized to foster party unity after a contentious June primary, was notably missing a key figure: Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, whose absence underscored ongoing divisions within the county’s powerful Republican organization.

Ciattarelli, the former assemblyman who secured the Republican nomination with a decisive 66.49% of the vote in Ocean County against conservative radio host Bill Spadea, used the rally to energize supporters and outline his vision for a “safer and more affordable New Jersey.”

The event featured prominent speakers, including Ciattarelli himself, conservative influencer Scott Presler, and radio personality Sid Rosenberg.

Presler, known for his voter registration drives, emphasized the importance of mobilizing voters, stating, “I ask for your vote for Jack on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.” Rosenberg, a vocal Ciattarelli supporter, delivered a fiery speech urging Republicans to unite against Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill.

The rally drew a diverse crowd, including grassroots activists, young Republicans, and longtime party loyalists, with attendees waving signs and chanting in support of Ciattarelli’s campaign. The festive atmosphere aimed to project strength and enthusiasm, though some attendees noted the absence of key Ocean County GOP figures typically present at such events.

Despite the enthusiastic turnout, the absence of Gilmore and several key Ocean County GOP dignitaries was conspicuous.

Sources allege that Gilmore, a convicted felon pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021, ordered his loyalists to boycott the event as part of a broader strategy to undermine Ciattarelli’s campaign.

Gilmore, who has served as a paid consultant for Spadea’s failed primary bid, is reportedly withholding the Ocean County GOP’s full support for Ciattarelli, demanding a role in the campaign—potentially including consulting gigs for himself and paid speaking engagements for Spadea—in exchange for his organization’s backing.

The county’s support of Ciattarelli appears to be ‘in name only’, against the wishes of the rank and file Republicans in the party, Gilmore is holding meaningful support hostage to sink Ciatarelli’s campaign. Gilmore repeatedly expressed a strong personal animosity toward Ciattarelli throutout the campaign and has been openly bragging that Ciattatrelli can’t win New Jersey without Ocean County, delcaring his influence among the county’s voters.

Gilmore’s waning influence will be put to the test on Election Day. A Ciattarelli win would be the final nail in the rapidly fading influence the chairman once wielded. A Ciattarelli loss would prove that Gilmore is still the boss in Ocean County.

According to a Gilmore operative who reached out to the Ciattarelli campaign after Spadea’s June defeat, Gilmore’s demands were framed as a condition for his support.

The Ciattarelli team, led by campaign manager Eric Arpert, has so far rebuffed what can only be described as an “extortionist offer,” choosing to focus on grassroots momentum rather than capitulating to Gilmore’s terms.

This standoff has deepened the rift within the Ocean County GOP, with Gilmore’s faction notably absent not only from the Seaside Heights rally but also from a recent Ciattarelli fundraiser in Bayville, where Gilmore allegedly instructed his shrinking circle of loyalists to either boycott or donate the bare minimum to Ciattarelli’s campaign, instead asking them to donate thousands to the OC GOP at a Gilmore run fundraiser days later at Charie’s restaurant in Bayhead. Charlie’s is owned by the Hesse family, which operates the Ocean County landfill, a private operation that receives lucrative municipal and county contracts across the region. It is not certain whether or not Gilmore receives kickbacks from those contracts or a consultant fee from Hesse.

Recent polls show Ciattarelli closing the gap with Sherrill, a former congresswoman and Democratic nominee, in a race that could be one of the closest in New Jersey’s recent history.

Ciattarelli’s campaign has leaned heavily on his strong performance in Ocean County during the primary, where he secured a commanding victory despite the county GOP’s endorsement of Spadea.

Support from high-profile figures, including former President Trump, and the removal of the county line from primary ballots were cited as key factors in his success.

Gilmore, according to those close to him, may be playing a long game. Insiders suggest he is hedging his bets on a potential Sherrill victory in 2025, positioning himself and Spadea for another shot at the governor’s seat in 2029.

This strategy, however, risks further alienating him within a party increasingly rallying behind Ciattarelli. Gilmore’s influence, while still significant in Ocean County—a Republican stronghold that delivered a 34-point margin for Ciattarelli in the 2021 gubernatorial election—has waned since his return to the chairmanship in 2022 after a narrow victory.

As the November 2025 election approaches, the divisions within the Ocean County GOP could have significant implications for Ciattarelli’s campaign. While the Seaside Heights rally succeeded in rallying hundreds of supporters, the absence of Gilmore and his allies, coupled with the exclusion of key local influencers, highlights the challenges Ciattarelli faces in unifying the party. For now, Ciattarelli remains focused on building momentum, with upcoming events planned across the state to counter Sherrill’s campaign and capitalize on his growing support among New Jersey voters.