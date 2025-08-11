Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

Bronx, NY – A shoplifting incident turned violent in Morrisania when two unidentified individuals attacked a store worker who confronted them.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, July 28, inside a business at 505 East 163rd Street. Police say the pair tried to leave with stolen merchandise when a 44-year-old male employee intervened. The suspects punched him multiple times in the head, causing pain and swelling, before fleeing on foot.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was treated and listed in stable condition. Police are still searching for the attackers.

―――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Two suspects tried to steal from a Bronx store and assaulted a worker who confronted them

The victim, 44, was punched multiple times and taken to the hospital in stable condition

Suspects fled on foot and remain unidentified