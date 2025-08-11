Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

A Bronx shoplifting attempt turned into a violent assault, leaving a store employee injured and two suspects on the run.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NY – A shoplifting incident turned violent in Morrisania when two unidentified individuals attacked a store worker who confronted them.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, July 28, inside a business at 505 East 163rd Street. Police say the pair tried to leave with stolen merchandise when a 44-year-old male employee intervened. The suspects punched him multiple times in the head, causing pain and swelling, before fleeing on foot.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was treated and listed in stable condition. Police are still searching for the attackers.

