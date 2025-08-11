Paterson remains a city without water as crisis enters 4th day

Paterson’s taps are slowly coming back, but a broken custom pipe has left many still dry and boiling what little water they have.

by Breaking Local News Report

PATERSON, NJ – Large sections of Paterson have gone without running water since Friday as crews work to repair a major break in the city’s water system involving a custom-fabricated 30-inch pipe.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said some neighborhoods are slowly regaining service, with pressure beginning to rise and leaks being reduced. Temporary pumps are in place to boost supply, but the system remains fragile and needs time to stabilize. Officials estimate it could take another 12 to 24 hours before more consistent pressure reaches additional areas.

Residents with water are being urged to avoid nonessential use — including lawn watering, filling large containers, and opening fire hydrants — to speed recovery for those still without service. A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Key Points

  • Paterson residents face fourth day of limited or no water service after major pipe break
  • PVWC crews using temporary pumps and repairs to restore pressure
  • Boil water advisory remains in place and conservation urged citywide
