Police seek suspect in Bronx robbery that left senior injured

A Bronx street robbery left a senior citizen bruised and without his phone as the suspect ran off.

by Breaking Local News Report

BRONX, NY – A 68-year-old man was punched and robbed in broad daylight Saturday afternoon at a Bronx intersection, and police are now asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3 p.m. at Briggs Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway South in the 52nd Precinct. An unidentified individual approached the victim, forcibly took his cell phone, and struck him in the face, causing pain and swelling.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Saint Barnabas, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Related News:  Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City

——
Key Points

  • 68-year-old man punched and robbed of his phone in Bronx on Saturday afternoon
  • Victim treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition
  • Police asking public’s help to identify fleeing suspect
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Bronx man accused of window break-in and assault...

Six New Yorkers hit $50K Powerball prizes in...

Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

Brooklyn man shot dead on Pine Street early...

Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

Brooklyn man shot dead on 57th Street Florida...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.