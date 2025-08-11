Police seek suspect in Bronx robbery that left senior injured

BRONX, NY – A 68-year-old man was punched and robbed in broad daylight Saturday afternoon at a Bronx intersection, and police are now asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3 p.m. at Briggs Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway South in the 52nd Precinct. An unidentified individual approached the victim, forcibly took his cell phone, and struck him in the face, causing pain and swelling.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Saint Barnabas, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

——

Key Points

68-year-old man punched and robbed of his phone in Bronx on Saturday afternoon

Victim treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition

Police asking public’s help to identify fleeing suspect