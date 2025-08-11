Porch feast turns into bloodbath in Park Heights shooting

One killed in Park Heights porch shooting as child among injured

by Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD – A summer night gathering in Park Heights became a mass shooting scene when gunfire ripped through a porch crowd, killing one man and wounding five others, including a young child.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue. A 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and survived. The other surviving victims are a 23-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sixth victim, identified as 38-year-old Jerome Michael Coateson, was critically injured and later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the group had been gathered outside near a porch and vehicle when the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Key Points

  • Six people shot in Park Heights, one fatally
  • Victims include a 5-year-old girl and four adults who survived
  • $10,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest
