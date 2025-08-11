Quick gas stop leads retired Fallston couple to $150K lottery win

BEL AIR, MD – A simple trip for gas turned into a life-changing day for a retired couple from Fallston after a stop in Bel Air netted them a $150,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize.

The winner, a retired office manager, said she popped into Carroll Fuel on Rock Springs Road to cash in two small winning tickets while her husband filled the tank. She decided to use part of the winnings to buy two $10 More Money scratch-offs.

The first ticket was a bust — but the second revealed a massive top prize. Initially thinking she’d won $50,000, she put on her glasses and realized there was another digit, making it $150,000.

Her husband was so skeptical that he didn’t even pull over to check the ticket, but the couple has since confirmed the win and plans to share the money with family.

The Bel Air location earns a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. This is the second $150,000 More Money top prize claimed since the game’s March debut.

