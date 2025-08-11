Salisbury home fire ruled incendiary no injuries reported

Salisbury, MD – A Sunday morning fire at a Grant Avenue home caused significant damage but left all occupants unharmed thanks to a working smoke alarm.

Fire crews were called at 9:54 a.m. to a one-story, wood-framed single-family dwelling at 1113 Grant Avenue. The Salisbury Fire Department arrived to find a bedroom fire and brought it under control in about 10 minutes with the help of 20 firefighters.

The home, owned by Marian and Philip Hitch and occupied by Karen and George Jenkins, sustained an estimated $5,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in contents loss. Investigators determined the blaze was incendiary in origin.

Smoke alarms activated, allowing the residents to escape safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

