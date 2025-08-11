Second earthquake of August rattles New Jersey

by Local News Report

HILLSDALE, NJ – Northern New Jersey recorded its second earthquake of the month Tuesday afternoon when a small 0.4 magnitude tremor struck about 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at 12.4 kilometers deep at 12:11 p.m. local time. It followed a stronger 3.0 magnitude quake early Monday morning centered 6 kilometers east-southeast of Califon, and another minor tremor on August 3 near Hasbrouck Heights.

No damage or injuries have been reported from any of the events, but the back-to-back activity has drawn attention from residents across Bergen and Hunterdon counties.

Seismologists say such small quakes are not unusual in the region, though they are rarely felt beyond their immediate epicenters.

Key Points

  • 0.4 magnitude quake struck southwest of Hillsdale on Tuesday afternoon
  • Monday saw a 3.0 magnitude tremor near Califon, with another on August 3 near Hasbrouck Heights
  • No injuries or damage reported from recent seismic activity

New Jersey has felt three small earthquakes in just over a week, with the latest shaking near Hillsdale.

