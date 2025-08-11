Six New Yorkers hit $50K Powerball prizes in same drawing

NEW YORK – Six players across New York each won $50,000 in the Aug. 9 Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

Winning tickets were sold at Buckley’s Market (251 Nassau Ave) and Five Star Wine & Liquor (8412 5th Ave) in Brooklyn, Speedway (6233 S. Transit Rd) in Lockport, N & N Delancey Smoke Shop (61 Delancey St) in Manhattan, Byrne Dairy (1003 Coffeen St) in Watertown, and A V Convenience Store (173 Martine Ave) in White Plains.

Powerball numbers are drawn from 1 to 69, with the red Power Ball drawn from 1 to 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to public education in the 2024–2025 fiscal year. Players seeking help for problem gambling can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text HOPENY (467369).

