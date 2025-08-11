Six New Yorkers hit $50K Powerball prizes in same drawing

Six $50K Powerball tickets sold across New York in Aug. 9 drawing

by Local News Report
Man holding dollar bills roll, corruption payment, dirty money, financial fraud

NEW YORK – Six players across New York each won $50,000 in the Aug. 9 Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

Winning tickets were sold at Buckley’s Market (251 Nassau Ave) and Five Star Wine & Liquor (8412 5th Ave) in Brooklyn, Speedway (6233 S. Transit Rd) in Lockport, N & N Delancey Smoke Shop (61 Delancey St) in Manhattan, Byrne Dairy (1003 Coffeen St) in Watertown, and A V Convenience Store (173 Martine Ave) in White Plains.

Powerball numbers are drawn from 1 to 69, with the red Power Ball drawn from 1 to 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Related News:  Barberton Woman Wins $500K on Ohio Lottery Cashword Scratch-Off

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to public education in the 2024–2025 fiscal year. Players seeking help for problem gambling can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text HOPENY (467369).

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Six $50,000 third-prize Powerball tickets sold in Aug. 9 drawing
  • Winning locations include Brooklyn, Lockport, Manhattan, Watertown, and White Plains
  • Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Quick gas stop leads retired Fallston couple to...

Hauppauge store rings up lottery winner

Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

Sussex County player strikes $1.1M lottery jackpot

Garden State scores big with two $100K Powerball...

Neighborly trash dispute ends with elderly man beaten...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.