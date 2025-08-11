Ski mask crew wanted after Georgia Avenue carjacking

8
WASHINGTON, DC – A late-night carjacking at Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street NW sent a stolen vehicle speeding away as the masked suspects disappeared into the dark.
The incident happened around 1:47 a.m. on August 10. Four suspects wearing ski masks were involved, including two described as Black males. One was between 5’8” and 5’10”, wearing a long-sleeve blue or black shirt and armed with a black handgun. The second was between 5’9” and 5’10”, wearing a silver or white shirt.
The group was last seen heading northbound on 16th Street NW. Officials urge anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
