Ski mask crew wanted after Georgia Avenue carjacking

masked crew hit Georgia Avenue in a late-night carjacking before vanishing up 16th Street

by Local News Report
Photo 234824109 | Police © Foolishproductionsphotography | Dreamstime.com

WASHINGTON, DC – A late-night carjacking at Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street NW sent a stolen vehicle speeding away as the masked suspects disappeared into the dark.

The incident happened around 1:47 a.m. on August 10. Four suspects wearing ski masks were involved, including two described as Black males. One was between 5’8” and 5’10”, wearing a long-sleeve blue or black shirt and armed with a black handgun. The second was between 5’9” and 5’10”, wearing a silver or white shirt.

The group was last seen heading northbound on 16th Street NW. Officials urge anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

Related News:  New Jersey Woman Stabbed and Attacked During Home Invasion
  • Four suspects in ski masks carried out Georgia Avenue carjacking
  • One suspect was armed with a black handgun
  • Getaway route was northbound on 16th Street NW
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

South Toms River driver hit with homicide and...

Chainsaw threat leads to arrest after Bridgeville tractor...

Delaware State Police honors Lt. Colonel Daniel Meadows...

Armed suspect caught on video in South Capitol...

Masked gunman hunted after shooting on Ridge Road

Porch feast turns into bloodbath in Park Heights...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.