Small-Town Stop Leads to Big Powerball Payday in Pennsylvania

Spring Grove Player Doubles Powerball® Win to $100K

by Local News Report
Stack of bank packages of hundred dollars, fifty dollars and twenty dollar bills. Paper money, pile of 100, 50 and 20 US dollars banknotes, isometric view. Vector illustration on white background

SPRING GROVE, PA – One lucky Powerball® player in York County turned a $1 add-on into a $100,000 payday after Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, sold at Rutter’s on North Main Street in Spring Grove Borough, matched four of the five white balls – 7, 14, 23, 24, 60 – plus the red Powerball 14. Thanks to the Power Play® multiplier of two, the prize doubled from $50,000 to $100,000.

Rutter’s will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and is urged to sign the ticket immediately. More than 42,600 other Pennsylvania Powerball® tickets won smaller prizes in the same drawing, with thousands boosted by Power Play® and Double Play®.

Related News:  Handy Jim’s sells $120K winning lottery ticket in Akron

The Powerball® jackpot now stands at an estimated $501 million annuity, or $229.5 million cash, for tonight’s drawing.

author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Jungle Jackpot Roars in Havertown With Six-Figure Win

Sunday night softball game turns violent with group...

Quick gas stop leads retired Fallston couple to...

Traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre nabs fugitive wanted in...

Explosion at Clairton Coke Works kills one and...

Hauppauge store rings up lottery winner

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.