Small-Town Stop Leads to Big Powerball Payday in Pennsylvania

SPRING GROVE, PA – One lucky Powerball® player in York County turned a $1 add-on into a $100,000 payday after Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, sold at Rutter’s on North Main Street in Spring Grove Borough, matched four of the five white balls – 7, 14, 23, 24, 60 – plus the red Powerball 14. Thanks to the Power Play® multiplier of two, the prize doubled from $50,000 to $100,000.

Rutter’s will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and is urged to sign the ticket immediately. More than 42,600 other Pennsylvania Powerball® tickets won smaller prizes in the same drawing, with thousands boosted by Power Play® and Double Play®.

The Powerball® jackpot now stands at an estimated $501 million annuity, or $229.5 million cash, for tonight’s drawing.