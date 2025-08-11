South Toms River driver hit with homicide and gun charges

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, NJ – A 41-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide and multiple related charges in connection with a June crash that killed a woman in South Toms River, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 3:50 a.m. on June 7, officers responded to Colgate Drive where 57-year-old Marie Bellavista was found dead in the roadway. Investigators determined that Tremel Haskins was driving the cab of a Volvo semi-truck when he struck Bellavista and fled. Haskins was later found at a Walmart parking lot on Route 37 and initially charged with several motor vehicle offenses, including driving while intoxicated. A court-authorized blood draw revealed an active THC level indicating recent marijuana use.

A search of Haskins’ truck also uncovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver. With two prior drug distribution convictions, Haskins was charged in June with unlawful possession of a weapon and as a certain person not to possess a firearm.

A warrant for his arrest was issued July 31, and Haskins was taken into custody August 11 by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

