Sunday night softball game turns violent with group assault at Coal Street Park

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A Sunday night softball game at Coal Street Park ended in violence when a 28-year-old man was attacked by a group of five males, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. on August 10, after the victim arrived at City Headquarters to report the assault. He told officers he was confronted by the group while attending the game, then physically beaten until several bystanders stepped in.

Due to the severity of his injuries, an ambulance was called to headquarters and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. The case remains under investigation.

