Sunday night softball game turns violent with group assault at Coal Street Park

Five-on-one attack sends man to hospital in Wilkes-Barre

by Local News Report

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A Sunday night softball game at Coal Street Park ended in violence when a 28-year-old man was attacked by a group of five males, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. on August 10, after the victim arrived at City Headquarters to report the assault. He told officers he was confronted by the group while attending the game, then physically beaten until several bystanders stepped in.

Due to the severity of his injuries, an ambulance was called to headquarters and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. The case remains under investigation.

Key Points

  • 28-year-old man assaulted by five males at Coal Street Park
  • Attack occurred during a Sunday night softball game
  • Victim hospitalized, investigation ongoing
