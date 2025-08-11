Sussex County player strikes $1.1M lottery jackpot

Sussex County ticket hits $1.1 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

by Local News Report
TRENTON, NJ – A quiet nine-day stretch without a Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winner ended Saturday night when a Sussex County player hit all five numbers to claim a $1,148,993 prize.

The winning ticket, sold at E&T Food Market on River Styx Road in Hopatcong, matched the numbers 10, 17, 24, 31 and 40. The XTRA was 04 and the Bullseye was 31. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

It marks the 42nd Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of the year and the seventh to exceed $1 million. In addition to the jackpot, 12 players won $1,500 each by matching four numbers plus the Bullseye and the XTRA. Four others claimed $750 each, and 50 players won $500 for matching four numbers and the Bullseye.

The jackpot now resets to $150,000 for Sunday night’s drawing.

