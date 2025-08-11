Teen girl vanishes from Gaithersburg neighborhood

Search underway for missing 14-year-old in Gaithersburg

by Local News Report

GAITHERSBURG, MD – A Friday evening disappearance in a Gaithersburg neighborhood has sparked an urgent search for 14-year-old Zion Brandy.

She was last seen August 8, 2025, around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Quince Orchard Road. Zion is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and long black braids. She was wearing a tan sweatshirt, grey biker shorts, and pink Crocs at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

