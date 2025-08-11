Traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre nabs fugitive wanted in New Jersey

Traffic stop leads to fugitive arrest in Wilkes-Barre

by Local News Report
Photo 61814404 © Jiri Hera | Dreamstime.com

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A routine traffic stop in the area of Academy and South Main Streets on August 9 led to the arrest of a man wanted in New Jersey on serious charges.

The stop occurred at 4:11 p.m., when officers discovered that the driver, 26-year-old Juriyah Westberry of Wilkes-Barre, had an active arrest warrant from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department in New Jersey for sexual conduct with a child.

Westberry was taken into custody at the scene and transported to city headquarters for processing and arraignment.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre uncovered fugitive wanted in New Jersey
  • Juriyah Westberry, 26, arrested on warrant for sexual conduct with a child
  • Suspect transported for processing and arraignment
Related News:  Woman critical after shooting on Highway 90 in Florida Panhandle, Sheriff thinks she was targeted
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Explosion at Clairton Coke Works kills one and...

Teen girl vanishes from Gaithersburg neighborhood

Fatal Route 70 crash leaves one dead in...

South Toms River driver hit with homicide and...

Chainsaw threat leads to arrest after Bridgeville tractor...

Delaware State Police honors Lt. Colonel Daniel Meadows...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.