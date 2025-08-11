Traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre nabs fugitive wanted in New Jersey

6
WILKES-BARRE, PA – A routine traffic stop in the area of Academy and South Main Streets on August 9 led to the arrest of a man wanted in New Jersey on serious charges.
The stop occurred at 4:11 p.m., when officers discovered that the driver, 26-year-old Juriyah Westberry of Wilkes-Barre, had an active arrest warrant from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department in New Jersey for sexual conduct with a child.
Westberry was taken into custody at the scene and transported to city headquarters for processing and arraignment.
