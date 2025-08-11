Trump declares ‘Liberation Day’ for D.C., vows to make nation’s capitol safe again

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump today declared what he called “Liberation Day” for the nation’s capital, unveiling a plan to tackle violent crime, homelessness, and citywide decay while blasting what he described as wasteful federal spending on public buildings.

In a series of statements on social media, Trump pledged to restore Washington, D.C., to what he called “the most beautiful capital in the world,” promising that “crime, savagery, filth, and scum will disappear” under his leadership. He drew comparisons to his self-described success in halting illegal immigration, claiming that in the past three months there have been “ZERO illegals” entering the United States, down from “millions the year before.”

Trump’s remarks targeted not only crime and safety concerns but also the physical state of the city.

He criticized the $3.1 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve building, saying the work could have been completed “far more elegantly” and at a fraction of the cost — between $50 million and $100 million — without prolonged construction delays and traffic disruptions. He argued the current renovation plan wasted $3 billion in taxpayer funds.

Addressing local leadership, Trump said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser “is a good person” and acknowledged that she “has tried,” but asserted that repeated efforts have failed to reverse rising crime rates or address what he described as a growing cleanliness problem.

“The American public is not going to put up with it any longer,” Trump wrote. “Just like I took care of the Border… I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s plan, as outlined in his posts, appears to involve both law enforcement crackdowns and large-scale beautification projects aimed at clearing encampments, removing trash, and repairing public spaces. While specifics on funding, timelines, and partnerships were not provided, the tone of his announcement suggested an immediate and aggressive push.

He framed the current state of D.C. as a decline from its former glory, saying that “before the tents, squalor, filth, and crime, it was the most beautiful capital in the world.”

His promise to restore that image comes alongside his continued focus on high-profile public safety initiatives, linking urban cleanup with political messaging on law and order.

Trump also confirmed that he will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in the White House press briefing room to provide more details on the initiative. He said the event will address not only crime prevention and public safety but also “cleanliness and the general physical renovation and condition” of Washington, D.C.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Donald Trump announced “Liberation Day” for Washington, D.C., promising an end to crime, encampments, and urban decay.

Criticized $3.1 billion Federal Reserve building renovation as excessive, suggesting it could be done for $50–100 million.

Press conference scheduled to detail crime reduction and beautification plans.