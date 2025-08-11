Upper Marlboro business owner’s lucky feeling leads to $50K Pick 5 win, treats mom and staff to celebratory meals

Upper Marlboro, MD – A Prince George’s County trucking company owner is sharing his Maryland Lottery winnings with family and employees after scoring a $50,000 Pick 5 prize.

The winner, who claimed his prize Aug. 6 in Baltimore, said he plans to buy his mother crab legs and treat his staff to lunch. He described himself as a casual lottery player who only buys tickets when feeling lucky, a strategy that has paid off before.

In addition to his July 26 midday Pick 5 win, he previously claimed a $20,000 prize a few years ago. His latest winning ticket was purchased at University Market on St. Paul Street in Baltimore, which will receive a $500 retailer bonus.

