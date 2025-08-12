Baltimore man charged in 2022 West Lexington Street murder

A 2022 Baltimore murder case has come full circle with an arrest in the same neighborhood where the victim was killed.

by Breaking Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD – More than three years after 31-year-old Aaron Lee was shot and killed in the 2200 block of West Lexington Street, police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for the deadly attack.

On August 7, Warrant Apprehension Taskforce detectives took 20-year-old Darnell Dupree Jr. into custody without incident in the 500 block of West Lexington Street. Authorities say Dupree is accused of fatally shooting Lee on March 11, 2022, in Baltimore’s Western District.

Dupree has been booked into the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with first-degree murder. Police have not released further details on a possible motive or the events leading to the shooting.

──────────────────
Key Points

  • 20-year-old Darnell Dupree Jr. arrested in connection with a 2022 homicide.
  • Aaron Lee, 31, was shot and killed in Baltimore’s Western District on March 11, 2022.
  • Dupree charged with first-degree murder after arrest on August 7.
