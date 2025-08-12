Baltimore woman claims $1 million scratch-off prize

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman says she “can’t stop crying” after discovering she had won $1 million playing the $20 MONOPOLY X100 scratch-off game.

The longtime MONOPOLY fan bought the ticket in June while running errands, stopping at York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits. Later that evening, she scratched it at home and was stunned to see a $1 million match. She double-checked with her daughter, who confirmed the win using the Maryland Lottery’s mobile app.

The winner, who claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters on August 12, plans to retire, make home improvements, share with family, and invest the remainder. York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two $1 million top prizes remain in the MONOPOLY X100 game, which launched in January.

