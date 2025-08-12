Baltimore woman claims $1 million scratch-off prize

A Baltimore woman’s quiet night at home turned life-changing when her MONOPOLY™ ticket revealed a $1 million prize.

by Breaking Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman says she “can’t stop crying” after discovering she had won $1 million playing the $20 MONOPOLY X100 scratch-off game.

The longtime MONOPOLY fan bought the ticket in June while running errands, stopping at York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits. Later that evening, she scratched it at home and was stunned to see a $1 million match. She double-checked with her daughter, who confirmed the win using the Maryland Lottery’s mobile app.

The winner, who claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters on August 12, plans to retire, make home improvements, share with family, and invest the remainder. York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two $1 million top prizes remain in the MONOPOLY X100 game, which launched in January.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Baltimore woman won $1 million playing the $20 MONOPOLY™ X100 scratch-off
  • She plans to retire, renovate her home, and share winnings with family
  • The retailer receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

