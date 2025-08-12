Chicago CBP officers seize 72 pounds of hashish, ecstasy, cocaine, and ketamine from couple heading to Brazil

CHICAGO, IL – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at O’Hare International Airport detained two U.S. citizens on July 24 after discovering more than 70 pounds of narcotics in their checked and carry-on luggage while they attempted to board a flight to Brazil.

The couple, arriving from Los Angeles and en route to São Paulo, were selected for a routine outbound enforcement exam by CBP’s Passenger Enforcement Rover Team. Upon inspecting their checked baggage, officers found multiple heavy vacuum-sealed packages wrapped in white t-shirts.

One suitcase belonging to the female traveler contained a vacuum-sealed brick of brownish tar-like material, which field-tested positive for marijuana hashish. In total, her bag held 37 pounds of the illegal substance. Initially, she claimed she packed only her carry-on luggage and denied knowing the contents of the checked bag.

The male traveler admitted to packing both suitcases and was found in possession of multiple substances. Officers found 35 pounds of hashish in his checked bags, and in his carry-on, 28 grams of marijuana, 1.42 grams of ecstasy, 0.9 grams of ketamine, and 0.8 grams of cocaine.

All drugs were seized by CBP officers. The narcotics were concealed in vacuum-sealed packages, a method agents say is commonly used by traffickers attempting to evade detection. Both individuals were detained and are facing criminal charges.

“These individuals believed they were going to easily slip by CBP’s watchful eye – they were wrong,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office.

The bust is part of CBP’s ongoing efforts to intercept outbound drug trafficking at major international gateways.

—

Key Points

Two U.S. citizens were detained at O’Hare Airport attempting to smuggle over 70 pounds of drugs to Brazil

Officers discovered hashish, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, and marijuana in their luggage

The narcotics were hidden in vacuum-sealed bags and wrapped in t-shirts inside checked baggage