Chicken Tom? Constituents plan their own town hall after Rep. Tom Kean Jr. declines in-person meeting

With no in-person town hall from their congressman, NJ-07 residents are bringing the questions to each other.

by Breaking Local News Report

NEW JERSEY – Frustrated by what they say is a lack of direct engagement, constituents of Rep. Tom Kean Jr. are organizing their own in-person town hall this Saturday to address his voting record on Medicaid, food assistance, and energy costs.

Organizers say Kean has not held an in-person gathering since taking office in 2023. They plan to discuss his vote in favor of legislation that critics claim would cut Medicaid, reduce food aid, and raise electricity bills while delivering tax breaks to the wealthy.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee criticized Kean for avoiding public forums, saying his decisions on health care and tax policy would harm tens of thousands of New Jersey residents. Kean’s office has not announced plans to attend the constituent-led event.

Key Points

  • Constituents in NJ-07 are holding their own town hall after Rep. Tom Kean Jr. declined to host one
  • Event will focus on Kean’s votes affecting Medicaid, food assistance, and utility costs
  • DCCC criticized Kean for avoiding in-person meetings since taking office in 2023
