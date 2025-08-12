Construction underway on new pavilion at Somerset County Senior Wellness Center

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ – Work has begun on a new pavilion at the Somerset County Senior Wellness Center, offering expanded space for programs, relaxation, and recreation.

Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson, Deputy Director Melonie Marano, and Commissioners Paul Drake and Elizabeth Graner toured the project site Tuesday with Department of Engineering and Planning Director Matt Loper. Residents visiting the center applauded as officials arrived to view the progress.

The 24-by-34-foot open-ended gable pavilion will feature a steel frame, standing seam metal roof, tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, lighting, ceiling fans, heaters, and a retractable outdoor curtain for year-round use. An ADA-compliant sidewalk will connect it to the center’s side door.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late fall, and the wellness center will remain open throughout the project.

Key Points

Somerset County has started building a 24×34-foot pavilion at the Senior Wellness Center in Hillsborough

The structure will include accessibility upgrades, climate features, and year-round usability

Construction is set for completion in late fall, with the center staying open during work