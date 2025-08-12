Construction underway on new pavilion at Somerset County Senior Wellness Center

Somerset County seniors can look forward to a new year-round pavilion taking shape behind their wellness center.

by Breaking Local News Report

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ – Work has begun on a new pavilion at the Somerset County Senior Wellness Center, offering expanded space for programs, relaxation, and recreation.

Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson, Deputy Director Melonie Marano, and Commissioners Paul Drake and Elizabeth Graner toured the project site Tuesday with Department of Engineering and Planning Director Matt Loper. Residents visiting the center applauded as officials arrived to view the progress.

The 24-by-34-foot open-ended gable pavilion will feature a steel frame, standing seam metal roof, tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, lighting, ceiling fans, heaters, and a retractable outdoor curtain for year-round use. An ADA-compliant sidewalk will connect it to the center’s side door.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late fall, and the wellness center will remain open throughout the project.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Somerset County has started building a 24×34-foot pavilion at the Senior Wellness Center in Hillsborough
  • The structure will include accessibility upgrades, climate features, and year-round usability
  • Construction is set for completion in late fall, with the center staying open during work
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Chicken Tom? Constituents plan their own town hall...

Newark police seek suspects in $3,500 designer goods...

Corona man indicted for soliciting 14-year-old girl on...

Rivero-Aliendo brothers arrested in stabbing of moped rider...

Family movie night brings Garfield to Skyview Park...

Dangerous Rip Currents in Seaside Heights Leave One...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.