Driver critically injured after crashing into Howell Township business

FREEHOLD, NJ – On Sunday morning, a southbound vehicle left County Road 547 in Howell Township, crossed a concrete median, and slammed into the side of a business, leaving the driver critically injured.

The crash occurred around 9:52 a.m. near the intersection of Oak Glen Road. Investigators say the female driver veered off to the right, entered a parking lot, and struck the building. She was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, and Howell Township Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No charges or summonses have been filed at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Patrolman Kyle Bush at 732-938-4111.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

A woman was critically injured after her vehicle crashed into a Howell Township business Sunday morning

The car crossed a median and entered a parking lot before striking the building

Investigation is ongoing with no charges filed yet