Family movie night brings Garfield to Skyview Park in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Families are set to gather this evening for a community movie night featuring The Garfield Movie at Skyview Park, part of the township’s Neighborhood Movie Night in the Park series.

The event, hosted by Mayor Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department, begins at 7 p.m. with the film projected on a large Jumbotron screen designed for daylight viewing. The earlier showtime allows younger children to enjoy the film before bedtime.

Kona Ice will be on site offering cold treats for attendees, while families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to set up on the park’s ball field. Pets are not permitted at the event.

The township’s Recreation & Parks Department continues to offer seasonal activities and events aimed at bringing residents together for outdoor fun.

Garfield takes center stage tonight as Toms River families turn Skyview Park into an outdoor theater.