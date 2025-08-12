Forest Heights woman wins VIP trip to Let’s Make a Deal game show taping

FOREST HEIGHTS, MD — A Forest Heights resident is headed to Hollywood after being selected as a Maryland Lottery second-chance winner for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to attend a taping of Let’s Make a Deal® in Los Angeles.

Carolyn Perkins, 73, was one of five Maryland Lottery players chosen through a promotional drawing tied to the popular game show. Her prize includes a four-day VIP trip for two to Los Angeles with roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, a guided tour of the city, and $1,660 in spending money.

Perkins said she was stunned by the win and didn’t believe it at first. Once the news sank in, she called her daughter, who will be joining her on the trip. It will be her first time in Los Angeles.

She also shared that the show holds sentimental value, as she used to watch Let’s Make a Deal with her mother, and later with her daughter and granddaughter.

As part of the game show experience, winners will visit a costume shop to pick out an outfit to wear to the taping. All five Lottery winners will be able to “play along” from the audience, with a chance to win up to $3,000 in prizes during the show.

Perkins joins two other Marylanders—Wallace Thrash of Clinton and John Barnes of Upper Marlboro—who were selected in earlier second-chance drawings.

——

Key Points

Carolyn Perkins of Forest Heights won a Maryland Lottery second-chance trip to attend a Let’s Make a Deal taping

Her prize includes travel, hotel, $1,660 in spending money, and the chance to play for up to $3,000 in prizes

Perkins will attend the show with her daughter and pick a costume to wear for the experience