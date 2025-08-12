Frederick man gets 12 years for brutal assault after strangling partner during domestic attack

A Frederick man who strangled and beat his partner will spend over a decade behind bars.

by Breaking Local News Report

FREDERICK, MD – A 41-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault for violently attacking his partner in a domestic dispute that sent her to the hospital with visible injuries.

Logan Hakeem Young was handed a 25-year sentence in Frederick County Circuit Court, with all but 12 years suspended. Judge Theresa Adams imposed the maximum sentence within Maryland’s guidelines, following a guilty plea entered on April 30.

The charges stem from an incident on August 24, when Frederick police responded around 11 a.m. to a residence on Eagle Rock Lane. A 32-year-old woman reported being strangled and punched repeatedly in the face by Young, her partner, earlier that morning. She also stated that he threatened her with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found physical signs consistent with strangulation and assault. The victim was transported to Frederick Health Hospital by EMS for treatment. Young was found and arrested at a nearby diner later that afternoon at 3:20 p.m.

In court, prosecutors read the victim’s statement, where she reflected on the aftermath of the assault, saying, “I ignored warning signs; it cost me my safety.”

The State’s Attorney’s Office emphasized the heightened danger associated with strangulation in domestic violence cases.

Key Points

  • Logan Hakeem Young sentenced to 12 years for first-degree assault after domestic violence incident
  • The victim suffered strangulation and facial injuries and was hospitalized
  • The defendant was arrested hours later at a local diner in Frederick
