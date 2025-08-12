Grasonville woman indicted for arson and fraud in home fire investigation

A Grasonville woman is accused of torching her own home in a case prosecutors say was fueled by fraud.

by Breaking Local News Report
Fire
Fire

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD – A months-long investigation into a November 2024 house fire has led to a grand jury indictment and arrest of a Grasonville woman on multiple arson and fraud charges.

Authorities say 40-year-old Appollonia K. Ryans set the blaze at her home on Perrys Corner Road on the evening of November 18. Fire crews from Grasonville and surrounding departments extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, but it caused an estimated $70,000 in structural damage and $15,000 in lost contents. Investigators determined no smoke alarms were present at the time.

Deputy State Fire Marshals ruled the fire was intentionally set and spent months gathering evidence before presenting the case to a Queen Anne’s County grand jury on August 5. The panel returned nine charges against Ryans, including first- and second-degree arson, malicious burning, malicious burning for fraud, false and misleading information for fraud, attempted insurance fraud, theft, and attempted theft.

Related News:  Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Cumberland

Ryans was arrested without incident Friday evening by the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the county detention center pending a bond review.

——
Key Points

  • Appollonia Ryans, 40, charged with arson and fraud in November 2024 Grasonville house fire
  • Blaze caused $85,000 in damage; no smoke alarms found in home
  • Nine charges returned by grand jury after months-long investigation
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Mount Rainier continues work on crosswalk, ADA ramp,...

Two wounded in Annapolis shooting on Newtowne Road

Leaders of crime-ridden Baltimore worry they could be...

Maryland scores $100K and $50K Powerball wins as...

Camera captures suspect in violent Newark street attack...

Quick gas stop leads retired Fallston couple to...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.