Harrington man charged with 6th DUI after Felton traffic stop

A Felton traffic stop for missing plates ended with a Harrington man jailed on his sixth DUI charge.

FELTON, DE – A 61-year-old Harrington man was arrested Monday evening after state troopers say he was driving without a license plate and was found to be under the influence, marking his sixth DUI offense.

Delaware State Police reported that around 6:30 p.m. on August 11, troopers stopped a silver Chevrolet Traverse on Holly Spring Road near Lords Corner Road for having no license plate. The driver, identified as Paul Messick, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

A records check revealed Messick had five prior DUI convictions and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to Troop 3 and charged with felony 6th offense DUI, driving without a valid license, and expired tags.

Messick was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,101 secured bond.

Key Points

  • Paul Messick, 61, of Harrington, was arrested for his sixth DUI after a traffic stop in Felton
  • Troopers say he was driving without a license plate and failed sobriety tests
  • Messick is being held on secured bond at Sussex Correctional Institution

