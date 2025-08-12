Hot summer weather has decreased New Jersey blood donors, blood drive hopes to fix that

Jackson, NJ – New Jersey Blood Services is calling on residents to donate at an upcoming community blood drive in Jackson, citing an urgent need for blood donations during the busy summer season.

The event will take place Monday, August 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jackson Township First Aid Squad, 38 East Veterans Highway. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Donors should bring photo identification or their New York Blood Center donor card, and are advised to eat well and stay hydrated before giving blood.

Organizers say summer’s high temperatures, increased travel, and busy schedules have reduced turnout, creating a strain on local blood supplies. Residents aged 17 and older (or 16 with parental consent) who meet minimum weight requirements are eligible to donate. Donors age 76 or older will need a one-time doctor’s note.

More information and appointment scheduling can be found at www.nybc.org/drive using sponsor code 68797, or by calling 1-800-933-2566.

