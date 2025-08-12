Lancaster man accused of brutal sexual assault waives hearing, case moves to county court

LANCASTER, PA — A 29-year-old Lancaster man charged with violently sexually assaulting a woman in his basement will face trial after waiving his preliminary hearing last week.

Jose Antonio Pitre appeared before Judge Adam Witkonis on July 29 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, strangulation, and simple assault. The charges stem from a June 25 incident that occurred inside Pitre’s residence on the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street.

According to police, the victim reported being attacked by Pitre in the afternoon and told investigators he repeatedly punched her in the face, strangled her, and dragged her by the neck before sexually assaulting her. She also alleged that Pitre forced her to drink rubbing alcohol during the attack.

Pitre was taken into custody following the investigation and remains held in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Charges were filed by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Harry Valverde. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is assigned to prosecute the case.

Pitre is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

