Laurel man killed after car strikes multiple trees on Laurel Bowie Road

LAUREL, MD – Just after midnight Tuesday, a single-vehicle crash on Laurel Bowie Road left a 40-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police say Louis Sanchez Smith of Laurel was driving southbound in the 11400 block around 12:05 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple trees. The impact killed Smith instantly.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the unit at 301-731-4422.

