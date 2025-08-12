Laurel man killed after car strikes multiple trees on Laurel Bowie Road

A Laurel man died early Tuesday when his car slammed into multiple trees along Laurel Bowie Road.

by Breaking Local News Report
LAUREL, MD – Just after midnight Tuesday, a single-vehicle crash on Laurel Bowie Road left a 40-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police say Louis Sanchez Smith of Laurel was driving southbound in the 11400 block around 12:05 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple trees. The impact killed Smith instantly.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the unit at 301-731-4422.

Key Points

  • 40-year-old Louis Sanchez Smith died in a single-car crash early Tuesday in Laurel
  • Vehicle struck multiple trees after leaving the roadway
  • Police investigation into the cause is ongoing
