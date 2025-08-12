Man charged in fatal Yonkers sidewalk shooting

YONKERS, NY – Just after midnight on Monday, a sidewalk argument in Yonkers turned deadly when a 41-year-old man was shot in the chest.

Police were called to the area of 30 Cliff Street at around 12:30 a.m., where they found James Hardy, of Yonkers, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency care before Hardy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between Hardy and the suspect, who allegedly fired a single round before fleeing the scene. Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit identified the gunman as 28-year-old Xavier Palmer, also of Yonkers.

Palmer was taken into custody later in the day by detectives and the department’s Emergency Service Unit. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to gather additional evidence.

——

Key Points

James Hardy, 41, fatally shot during a sidewalk dispute in Yonkers early Monday

Suspect Xavier Palmer, 28, arrested within 12 hours of the shooting

Palmer charged with second-degree murder and weapons possession