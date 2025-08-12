Maryland police renew call for tips in unsolved murder of 10-year-old Salisbury boy

Salisbury, MD – One year after the shooting death of 10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr., Maryland State Police are again asking the public for help finding the person responsible, with a $25,000 reward still on the table for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Colbert was killed around 10:30 p.m. on August 5, 2024, when gunfire struck a home in the 200 block of Clay Street in Salisbury. He was inside with his mother and two other children at the time. Responding Salisbury Police officers found him with a gunshot wound; he did not survive.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, working with Salisbury Police, has not released a suspect description. The FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are jointly offering the reward.

Investigators say even the smallest tip could help break the case and urge anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Key Points

10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr. killed in Salisbury shooting on August 5, 2024

$25,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction

No suspect identified; tips can be given anonymously to Crime Solvers