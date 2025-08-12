Maryland State Police make multiple arrests in St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown, MD – Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack reported a series of arrests in early August, including a DUI stop that led to a loaded handgun seizure, a theft arrest, and several warrants served.

On August 2, troopers responded to the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville after a vehicle struck a parked RV. The driver, 37-year-old Jamere Andre Alexander of Fairfax, VA, was found with a loaded handgun in plain view. Police say Alexander, prohibited from possessing firearms, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was charged with multiple firearm offenses, illegal possession of ammunition, and DUI.

The next day, troopers arrested 37-year-old Mark Allen Nalborczyk of Waldorf, MD, after investigating a suspicious person report at a Wawa in Charlotte Hall. Nalborczyk is accused of stealing items valued at under $100 and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Between August 2 and August 11, troopers also made six DUI arrests, including suspects from Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

In addition, police served several open warrants between July 31 and August 11 for charges including failure to appear in court on driving-related offenses and, in one case, second-degree assault.

