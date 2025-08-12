Mercer County nurse accused of sexually touching patients has license suspended

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Nursing has temporarily suspended the license of a Mercer County nurse accused of criminal sexual contact involving three male hospital patients while under his care, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Monday.

Andre Maureece Angus, a registered nurse formerly employed at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, is facing three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact following an investigation by the Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The alleged incidents occurred between September 2023 and March 2024.

Angus, who was arrested on December 11, 2024, is accused of inappropriately touching the genital area of three patients during the course of his duties. His employment at the hospital has since been terminated.

On July 28, 2025, the New Jersey Board of Nursing entered into an interim consent order with Angus, under which he agreed to the temporary suspension of his license pending the resolution of the criminal case and further review by the Board. During this suspension, he is barred from any professional patient contact in any healthcare setting.

State officials said the allegations represent a serious breach of professional and ethical standards.

If convicted, each count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact could result in up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 per charge. Angus remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

