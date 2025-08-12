Middle Township man arrested after heroin and gun bust in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ — A Green Creek resident is facing multiple serious charges after authorities uncovered a drug manufacturing operation involving thousands of heroin bags, cocaine, a firearm, and cash following a coordinated raid in Cape May County earlier this week.

On August 11, Harold Perez, 34, was arrested after members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at several properties and a vehicle linked to him. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team.

Investigators seized approximately 2,100 bags of heroin, more than half an ounce of cocaine, a Ruger handgun, drug paraphernalia, and around $10,000 in cash. Authorities say evidence also indicated Perez was running a narcotics manufacturing facility.

Perez was charged with a range of offenses, including first-degree maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility and first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin. Additional second- and third-degree charges include weapons offenses, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy to distribute heroin, among others.

He is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

If convicted of the first-degree charges, Perez faces up to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison.

The investigation remains ongoing, and law enforcement officials urged the public to report suspicious activity as part of their continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

——

Key Points

Harold Perez was arrested after 2,100 bags of heroin, cocaine, and a firearm were seized during multi-agency raids

Authorities say Perez was operating a drug manufacturing facility in Cape May County

He faces multiple first-, second-, and third-degree charges and is being held pending court proceedings